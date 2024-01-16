This Week's Specials (June 15th & 16th) Closed June 14th.





Spicy Southern Fried Catfish? You're Welcome.

Spice up your meal at John Jay's Juke Joint with our Spicy Catfish, a tantalizing dish that packs a flavorful punch. This succulent piece of catfish is seasoned with our special blend of spices and fried to a golden crisp, ensuring a perfect balance of heat and flavor in every bite. Choose one delicious side to complete your meal, such as creamy mashed potatoes, collard greens, or our homemade macaroni and cheese. Whether you're craving a little kick or a comforting Southern meal, our Spicy Catfish with a side is sure to satisfy. Enjoy a bold and delicious dining experience with this special dish!







