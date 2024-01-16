Summer Sweepstakes 2024

Summer Soulfood Sweepstakes Terms and Conditions





1. **Eligibility**: The Summer Soulfood Sweepstakes is open to all legal residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.





2. **Entry Period**: The Sweepstakes begins on June 1, 2024, and ends on August 31, 2024.





3. **How to Enter**: Customers can earn contest entries by:

- Posting a Google review for John Jay's Juke Joint.

- Posting a Yelp review for John Jay's Juke Joint.

- Posting a DoorDash review for John Jay's Juke Joint.

- Posting a GrubHub review for John Jay's Juke Joint.

- Posting a permanent post on their social media account (not a temporary story) tagging the restaurant with the hashtags #soulfoodfast or #johnjaysjukejoint.

- Posting a video on their social media with the hashtags #soulfoodfast or #johnjaysjukejoint (earns double entry).





4. **Entry Limit**: Customers can earn multiple entries by performing different review actions. For example:

- Posting a Google review (1 entry).

- Posting a Yelp review (1 entry).

- Posting a social media post (1 entry).

- Posting a social media video (2 entries).





5. **Entry Verification**: After posting their review or social media post, customers must send an email to info@soulfoodfast.com with their name, contact information, and their username or handle on Google, Yelp, DoorDash, GrubHub, or social media so we can verify their review and contact them if they are selected as a winner.





6. **Prize**: Prize amounts range from $100 to $300. John Jay's Juke Joint agrees to select one winner but may choose multiple winners at our discretion. The total number of prizes and the distribution of amounts will be determined by John Jay's Juke Joint.





7. **Winner Selection**: Winners will be selected randomly from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes period. The drawing will take place on September 1, 2024.





8. **Notification**: Winners will be notified via the contact information provided in their review or social media account within seven (7) days of the drawing. If a winner does not respond within seven (7) days of notification, an alternate winner will be selected.





9. **Prize Claim**: Winners must claim their prize in person at John Jay's Juke Joint, located at 3996 Pleasantdale Rd. Suite 203, Atlanta, GA 30340. A valid ID will be required to verify the winner's identity.





10. **Publicity**: By entering the Sweepstakes, participants agree to the use of their name, likeness, and entry for promotional purposes without additional compensation, unless prohibited by law.





11. **General Conditions**: John Jay's Juke Joint reserves the right to cancel, suspend, or modify the Sweepstakes if any fraud, technical failures, or any other factor beyond its reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by John Jay's Juke Joint in its sole discretion. We may also alter rules and guidelines to ensure safety, privacy, and integrity.





12. **Disqualification**: John Jay's Juke Joint reserves the right to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Terms and Conditions or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner.





13. **Governing Law**: The Sweepstakes is governed by the laws of the state of Georgia, without regard to its conflict of laws principles.





14. **Sponsor**: The Sweepstakes is sponsored by John Jay's Juke Joint, 3996 Pleasantdale Rd. Suite 203, Atlanta, GA 30340.





15. **Prize Award Date**: Prizes will be awarded on or before September 9, 2024.





By participating, entrants agree to abide by these Terms and Conditions and the decisions of John Jay's Juke Joint, which are final and binding.