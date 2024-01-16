John Jay's Juke Joint 3996 Pleasantdale Rd Suite 203
SPECIALS
- 1 Piece Spicy Southern Fried Catfish & 1 Side
Experience the bold flavors of the South with our Spicy Southern Fried Catfish at John Jay's Juke Joint. This succulent catfish fillet is seasoned with a special blend of spices for a perfect kick, then fried to a golden-brown crisp. Each order comes with your choice of one delicious side, such as creamy mashed potatoes, collard greens, or our homemade macaroni and cheese. Enjoy a satisfying and flavorful meal that brings a touch of Southern spice to your plate.$9.99
- 1 Piece Southern Fried Catfish & 1 Side
Dive into the authentic flavors of the South at John Jay's Juke Joint with our Southern Fried Catfish. This dish features a succulent piece of catfish, perfectly seasoned and fried to a golden-brown crisp. Enjoy it with your choice of one delicious side, such as creamy mashed potatoes, collard greens, or our homemade macaroni and cheese. Whether you're in the mood for a light yet satisfying meal or a taste of classic Southern comfort food, our Southern Fried Catfish with a side offers a delightful combination of flavors that will leave you craving more. (This special comes with one piece of catfish and one side only)$9.97
- 1 Southern Fried Pork Chop & 1 Side
Indulge in our Southern Fried Pork Chop, specially prepared to bring you the authentic flavors of the South. This tender pork chop is expertly seasoned and fried to golden perfection, offering a crispy exterior and juicy interior that's sure to satisfy. Paired with your choice of one delicious side, including creamy mashed potatoes, collard greens, or our homemade macaroni and cheese, this special offers a hearty and comforting meal. Don't miss out on this limited-time delight—our Southern Fried Pork Chop with a side is the perfect way to enjoy a true Southern classic!$9.99
- 6 Party Wings & 1 Side
At John Jay's Juke Joint, treat yourself to our 6 Party Wings, cooked to crispy perfection and bursting with flavor. Choose your favorite sauce to drench your wings, from the sweet and savory "Sticky Honey Garlic," the spicy kick of classic Buffalo, the zesty tang of Atlanta's favorite Lemon Pepper, or our bold "Nashville Hot BBQ." Each order comes with your choice of one delicious side, including creamy mashed potatoes, collard greens, or homemade macaroni and cheese. Perfect for a light meal or a tasty snack, our Party Wings with a side offer a delightful combination of flavors that will keep you coming back for more.$9.97
Combos
- Southern Harmony (6 Party Wings & Classic Spaghetti)
Indulge in our Southern Harmony, where golden, crispy fried chicken party wings meets your choice of spaghetti. Choose from our rich, tomato-based Traditional Spaghetti (contains ground beef), bursting with the flavors of ripe tomatoes and fresh herbs or our Turkey Spaghetti. Each chicken piece is seasoned to perfection and deep-fried for a satisfying crunch, complementing the smooth, flavorful pasta. Dive into this hearty dish and experience a taste of soulful delight, perfect for satisfying any craving!$20.00
- Juke Joint Gyrator (2 Fried Pork Chops & Classic Spaghetti)
Take your taste buds on a delightful journey with our Juke Joint Gyrator (2 Fried Pork Chops & Spaghetti). Each chop is seasoned with our secret blend of Southern spices and fried to a perfect golden crisp, ensuring every bite is bursting with juicy, savory flavors. These chops are a hearty nod to traditional Southern comfort, promising to satisfy your cravings and leave you dreaming of more. Paired with our Classic or creamy Chicken Tetrazzini Spaghetti.$25.00
- Feather & Fin (Fried Chicken & Fish + 2 Sides)
Indulge in the ultimate Southern comfort with our Feather & Fin combo—a harmonious plate of crisply fried chicken and golden catfish that promises to satisfy your soul food cravings. Each piece of chicken is marinated in our signature blend of herbs and spices before being fried to a perfect, golden crisp, ensuring every bite is bursting with juicy flavor. Not to be outdone, the catfish fillets are coated in a seasoned cornmeal batter and fried until they are impeccably crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. To complement this delightful duo, choose two of our classic Southern sides. We highly recommend the creamy, dreamy macaroni and cheese, baked to a golden-brown finish with a crust that's both crispy and cheesy. Pair it with our collard greens, slow-cooked to a tender perfection and seasoned with smoked turkey. Treat yourself to our Feather & Fin Combo, a meal that's not just cooked, but crafted with passion and served with pride.$30.00
- Chicken & Waffle
A classic Southern dish that combines the soulful crunch of fried chicken with the soft, comforting sweetness of buttermilk waffles. Choose from three delectable chicken options to crown your golden, buttery waffle: savor the robust flavors of three whole wings, enjoy the tender juiciness of four chicken tenders, or indulge in the hearty satisfaction of 2 chicken legs and a thigh. Each piece of chicken is expertly fried to achieve a crispy, golden exterior that gives way to succulently moist meat within. Our rich buttermilk waffles are cooked to a perfect golden-brown, featuring crispy edges and a soft, airy center. They provide the ideal base for our luscious chicken, creating a delightful contrast that's further enhanced by a drizzle of warm syrup or a dollop of sweet butter. This dish is a beloved staple for a reason—it's a comforting, filling meal that's as perfect for a leisurely Sunday brunch as it is for a satisfying dinner.$15.00
Chicken
- Party Wing Meal (8) and 2 Sides
Get ready for a flavor-packed feast with our 8 Party Wing Meal at John Jay's Juke Joint. This meal includes eight perfectly cooked wings, drenched in your choice of our mouth-watering sauces. Whether you crave the tangy kick of Buffalo, the sweet heat of BBQ, or the savory goodness of Lemon Pepper, we've got the perfect sauce to satisfy your taste buds. Accompanied by two delectable sides of your choice, like our creamy mac and cheese or crispy crinkle cut fries, and one of our famous Sister Susie's Rolls, this meal offers a delightful blend of flavors and textures. Ideal for sharing or indulging on your own, our 8 Party Wing Meal promises a memorable dining experience that celebrates the best of Southern cooking. Join us at John Jay's Juke Joint and savor the variety and comfort of this delicious meal.$20.00
- Boneless Wings Meal (8) and 2 Sides
Savor the crunch of our Boneless Fried Wings, perfectly seasoned and fried to a golden-brown crisp. These juicy, tender pieces of chicken are marinated in our special blend of spices, ensuring every bite is packed with flavor. Choose from a variety of dipping sauces to complement your wings, including classic buffalo, tangy barbecue, zesty garlic parmesan, or sweet honey mustard. Perfect as an appetizer or a main dish, our boneless fried wings are a crowd favorite that will leave you coming back for more. Enjoy a delicious and hassle-free wing experience!$19.99
- Chicken Parmesan
Indulge in our classic Chicken Parmesan, a timeless Italian-American favorite. Our dish features tender chicken breasts, perfectly fried to a golden crisp, and generously topped with rich marinara sauce and melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Each piece of chicken is nestled on a bed of al dente spaghetti, making it a hearty and satisfying meal. Served with a side of garlic bread, our Chicken Parmesan offers a delightful combination of flavors and textures that will transport your taste buds straight to Italy. Perfect for any occasion, this dish promises a comforting and delicious dining experience.$20.00
- 4 Chicken Tender & 1 Side
At John Jay's Juke Joint, savor our mouthwatering 4 Chicken Tenders, perfectly fried to a golden crisp and seasoned to perfection. These juicy, tender strips of chicken are ideal for dipping and dunking in your favorite sauce. Each order comes with your choice of one delectable side, such as creamy mashed potatoes, collard greens, or our homemade macaroni and cheese. Perfect for a satisfying meal, our Chicken Tenders with a side offer a delicious combination of crunch and flavor that will keep you coming back for more. Enjoy a taste of Southern comfort with every bite!$9.99
Wings
- 10 Party Wings
Get ready to indulge in our 10 Party Wings, perfectly cooked to achieve a crispy exterior while remaining juicy inside. Choose from a variety of mouthwatering sauces to drench your wings: our signature "Sticky Honey Garlic" for a sweet and savory kick, classic Buffalo for a spicy punch, or Atlanta's favorite Lemon Pepper for a zesty and tangy delight. These wings are perfect for sharing or enjoying all by yourself. Whether you're a fan of bold flavors or a traditional taste, our 10 Party Wings are sure to satisfy your cravings. No sides, no bread, just pure wing perfection.$11.99
- 10 Boneless Wings
Enjoy our 10 Boneless Wings, offering all the flavor without the hassle of bones. Each juicy piece is perfectly fried to a golden crisp, ensuring a delightful crunch with every bite. Highlighting our mouthwatering sauce selection is the "Nashville Hot BBQ" – a bold fusion of smoky barbecue with the fiery kick of Nashville hot spices. Also, choose from our sweet and savory "Sticky Honey Garlic," the classic spice of Buffalo, or Atlanta's favorite Lemon Pepper. Perfect for sharing or indulging solo, these boneless wings focus on flavor and convenience. No sides, no bread, just pure boneless wing enjoyment with every bite.$11.99
Fish
- Fried Catfish
Step into the heart of Southern comfort with our Southern Fried Catfish Delight. Each plate features two generously sized pieces of catfish, expertly seasoned and fried to achieve that ideal crispy, golden exterior. Our catfish, known for its fresh, mild flavor, and is seasoned then coated in a traditional Southern-style crispy breading, ensuring a delightful crunch that complements the moist, flaky interior perfectly. Also, choose TWO sides. This meal is more than just food—it's a full Southern experience. Whether you're reconnecting with memories of family gatherings or exploring Southern cuisine for the first time, our Southern Fried Catfish Delight welcomes you with open arms and a promise of satisfaction.$19.97
Pork Chops
- Fried Pork Chops
At John Jay's Juke Joint, indulge in our hearty Southern Fried Pork Chops, perfectly seasoned and fried to a golden crisp. This dish features two tender pork chops, offering a delightful combination of crunch and succulent flavor in every bite. Accompanied by your choice of two classic sides, such as creamy mashed potatoes, collard greens, or our homemade macaroni and cheese, this meal is the epitome of Southern comfort food. Whether you're looking for a filling lunch or a satisfying dinner, our Southern Fried Pork Chops with two sides provide a delicious and fulfilling dining experience.$15.99
Spaghetti
- Classic Spaghetti with Ground Beef
Relish the timeless flavors of our Classic Spaghetti, a hearty dish that brings comfort and satisfaction to every meal. This beloved entrée features perfectly cooked spaghetti topped with a rich, traditional tomato sauce simmered to perfection with savory ground beef. Each bite offers the perfect balance of tender pasta and robust, flavorful sauce, making it an irresistible choice for pasta lovers. Whether you're craving a nostalgic taste of home or simply a delicious and satisfying meal, our Classic Spaghetti promises to deliver. Enjoy the comforting, classic taste of Italian-American cuisine at John Jay's Juke Joint, where every plate is a celebration of flavor and tradition.$15.15
- Spaghetti with Ground Turkey
At John Jay's Juke Joint, enjoy a healthier twist on a classic favorite with our Turkey Spaghetti. This hearty dish features a flavorful mix of lean ground turkey and zesty ground Italian turkey sausage, simmered in our rich marinara sauce, infused with garlic, onions, and Italian herbs. Served over a bed of perfectly cooked spaghetti, our Turkey Spaghetti offers a satisfying meal with a little kick, without any pork or beef. Paired with a side of garlic bread, this dish brings a comforting and delicious dining experience to your table. Join us for a wholesome take on a beloved classic at John Jay's Juke Joint.$15.15OUT OF STOCK
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes
Dive into the creamy delight of our Garlic Butter Mashed Potatoes, a luscious Southern staple that takes comfort food to a whole new level. Crafted with the fluffiest potatoes, each forkful is a rich blend of velvety smooth texture and robust flavors, thanks to a generous infusion of melted butter and aromatic garlic. These mashed potatoes are whipped to perfection, ensuring a light and airy consistency that melts irresistibly in your mouth, while the bold garlic adds a zesty punch that elevates this dish from the mundane to the miraculous. Ideal as a heartwarming side to any of our entrées, or tantalizing enough to enjoy on their own, our Garlic Butter Mashed Potatoes are a not-to-be-missed culinary treat that promises to satisfy your cravings for home-cooked goodness.$5.99
- Baked Mac & Cheese
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with our Southern-Style Mac and Cheese, a creamy, cheesy delight that's a staple at any soul food gathering. Each bite offers a perfect blend of savory flavors and that irresistible, melt-in-your-mouth gooeyness. Made with a blend of rich cheeses that pull apart with each forkful, our mac and cheese is crafted to warm the heart and soothe the soul. This isn't just any mac and cheese—it's a culinary hug that brings a taste of home to every plate. Perfect as a comforting side dish or a decadent main, our Southern-Style Mac and Cheese is meant to be savored, shared, and remembered. Dive into this cheesy marvel and experience why this dish remains a beloved soul food classic.$6.99
- Collard Greens
Experience the deep, rich flavors of the South with our Smoky Collard Greens, a soul food essential that brings tradition to your table with every hearty spoonful. These greens are slow-cooked to tender perfection, infused with the savory, robust essence of smoked turkey meat that imparts a meaty richness and a hint of smokiness. Simmered with care, our collard greens soak up the flavors of garlic, onions, and a special blend of Southern spices, creating layers of umami and warmth that resonate with comfort. Each bite releases a burst of flavors that are both nourishing and deeply satisfying. Whether you’re looking for the ideal accompaniment to our fried chicken or a comforting dish to enjoy on its own, our Smoky Collard Greens are sure to hit the spot. Rich in both flavor and tradition, these greens are not just food; they’re a celebration of heritage and home cooking at its finest.$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Side of Classic Spaghetti (Roll not included)$6.99
- French Fries
Dive into the deliciousness of our Crinkle Cut French Fries, the perfect fun and flavorful side for any meal. These golden fries are expertly cooked to achieve a crispy exterior while maintaining a fluffy, tender inside. Each fry is crinkle cut, creating a playful texture that makes every bite a delight. Perfectly seasoned and ideal for dipping in your favorite sauces, our Crinkle Cut French Fries are a crowd-pleaser for kids and adults alike. Enjoy them alongside our mouth-watering entrees or as a tasty snack on their own. At John Jay's Juke Joint, our fries add a touch of joy to every meal, making them a must-try for all our guests.$5.99
- Fried Okra$5.99
- Candied Yams
Indulge in the sweet, sumptuous embrace of our Southern Soul Yams, a must-try side dish that captures the heart of soul food cuisine. Each tender slice of yam is bathed in a rich, cinnamon-spiced syrup, enhancing its natural sweetness and creating a melt-in-your-mouth texture that's both comforting and luxurious. Slow-cooked to caramelized perfection, these yams are a symphony of flavors that bring warmth and sweetness to any meal. Perfect alongside any entrée or as a delightful treat on their own, our Southern Soul Yams promise to be more than just a side dish; they're an experience—a delicious nod to Southern hospitality and culinary tradition. Don't miss out on this essential taste of soul food charm!$5.99
- Jasmine Rice$4.00
Desserts
- Turtle Cheesecake
Indulge in our luxurious Turtle Cheesecake, a decadent dessert that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. This creamy cheesecake features a buttery graham cracker crust and is generously topped with rich caramel, smooth chocolate, and crunchy pecans. Each bite offers a delightful combination of flavors and textures, from the velvety cheesecake to the gooey caramel and the nutty crunch of pecans. Perfect for any occasion, our Turtle Cheesecake is a treat that promises to deliver pure dessert bliss. Enjoy a slice of this irresistible dessert and experience the ultimate in cheesecake indulgence.$7.77
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake$8.00
- Red Velvet Cupcake (reg size)$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- 3 Red Velvet Cookies
Treat yourself to the ultimate indulgence with our 3 Red Velvet Cookies, a symphony of flavors and textures that will delight your senses. Each rich, velvety cookie is crafted to perfection, combining the classic flavors of cocoa and buttermilk for a soft, chewy finish. These vibrant red cookies are generously packed with creamy white chocolate chips, decadent chocolate chunks, and sweet chocolate chips, ensuring a burst of chocolatey goodness in every bite. To add a delightful crunch, we've included pecans, making each cookie a perfect balance of smooth, rich, and crunchy textures. Perfect for dessert or a decadent snack, our Red Velvet Cookies offer a taste of Southern luxury in every bite at John Jay's Juke Joint.$5.00
- Banana Pudding
Indulge in the creamy delight of our Banana Pudding, a luscious dessert layered with rich, velvety banana-flavored custard. Each spoonful is a nostalgic blend of smooth pudding, ripe bananas, and perfectly layered vanilla wafers and Chessman butter cookies. The vanilla wafers add a delightful crunch, while the Chessman butter cookies bring a buttery sweetness that complements the banana custard perfectly. This classic dessert is the perfect ending to any meal, offering a comforting taste of Southern tradition. Treat yourself to a bowl of pure bliss with our Banana Pudding at John Jay's Juke Joint, where every bite is a celebration of flavor.$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Texas Sheet Cake
Experience the pure bliss of our Texas Sheet Cake, a moist and rich chocolate cake covered in a smooth, fudgy icing. This classic Southern dessert is a chocolate lover's dream, offering a perfect balance of deep chocolate flavor and soft, tender crumb. Whether for a special occasion or a sweet treat, this cake delivers unmatched delight in every bite. Enjoy the timeless pleasure of this simple yet indulgent dessert!$6.50
- Texas Sheet Cake with Pecans
Indulge in our decadent Texas Sheet Cake, a rich and moist chocolate delight topped with a luscious layer of fudgy icing. Each bite is a symphony of flavors, enhanced by the satisfying crunch of toasted pecans scattered on top. Perfect for any chocolate lover, this classic Southern dessert offers a delightful blend of sweetness and texture that will leave you craving more. Enjoy a slice of heaven with every bite!$6.99
Drinks
- Jungle Juice
Embark on a flavor adventure with our signature Jungle Juice, a vibrant and exotic blend that promises to whisk your taste buds away to tropical paradise. This thrilling concoction features a proprietary mix of juices, including the sun-kissed sweetness of pineapple and other tantalizing fruits, crafted to create a lush, fruity oasis in every glass. For those looking to add a little extra spirit to their adventure, Jungle Juice pairs wonderfully with your favorite liquor. Transform it into a spectacular cocktail that amplifies the natural fruit flavors, creating a wonderful explosion of taste in your mouth. Whether enjoyed as a non-alcoholic refreshment or as the base of a spirited mix, our Jungle Juice is the perfect choice for a unique and exciting drink experience. Dive into the lush, fruity delight of our Jungle Juice and let every sip transport you to your own slice of paradise!$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Southern Sweet Tea
Indulge in the heartwarming comfort of our Southern Sweet Tea, a timeless classic that's like a hug in a glass. Each sip of this beloved beverage is steeped in tradition, featuring a deep, rich blend of selected teas sweetened to perfection, capturing the essence of Southern hospitality. Our Southern Sweet Tea boasts a smooth, satisfying taste that refreshes and delights. It’s the perfect companion to any meal or a soothing treat on its own. The sweetness is finely balanced with just the right amount of tea's natural bitterness, creating a harmonious flavor that dances on the palate. Ideal for sipping on a lazy afternoon or as a sweet accompaniment to your dining experience, this tea isn't just a drink—it's part of a lifestyle. Whether you're looking for a quick refreshment or a slow moment of relaxation, our Southern Sweet Tea promises to deliver a taste of the South in every delightful, refreshing gulp.$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Lemonade
Quench your thirst and delight your taste buds with our Classic Strawberry Lemonade, a refreshing soul food favorite that’s perfect for any occasion. This vibrant drink captures the essence of summertime sweetness and zesty lemon in every sip, delivering a burst of nostalgic flavors that will take you back to sunny days and festive gatherings. Our strawberry lemonade is artfully crafted with a harmonious blend of bright, lemony tang and sweet strawberry notes, creating a perfectly balanced beverage that’s both invigorating and satisfying. It's the ideal companion to any of our hearty meals or a delightful treat on its own. Enjoy a glass of our Classic Strawberry Lemonade and let its effervescent charm uplift your spirits and refresh your palate. Whether you're cooling off on a hot day or looking for the perfect sweet sip to accompany your meal, our strawberry lemonade is sure to please. Served chilled and garnished with a twist, it’s not just a drink—it's a sip of tradition.$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Grape Soda$2.00
- Vernor's Ginger Ale$2.00
- Arizona Sweet Tea$2.00
- Strawberry Fanta$2.00
- Bottle Water$2.00